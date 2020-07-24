Mercedes-Benz just dropped another tidbit of information on the upcoming EQS sedan for us the other day. We learned that it’d travel approximately 435 miles on a full charge, according to the WLTP test cycle. Today, new spy shots give us a much better look at the electric flagship coming our way.

Previous spy photographs have shown a car that’s heavily camouflaged and unwilling to reveal its design secrets. These latest photos show significantly less cladding, lending us a better idea of the body lines and true design of the car. Just like the EQS Concept, the front bumper appears to be a mostly unbroken, curving piece. There is, however, a visible double opening in the center toward the bottom of the bumper. Some concave indents in the bumper and subtle sculpting in the front lip indicate that this front bumper will be more styled than Tesla gets with its flat and plain front ends.

Production headlights are finally fitted to the car, as well. They don’t appear to be nearly as exotic as the floating projectors in the concept, but they do look different from the standard Mercedes headlights on other vehicles. We see at least two individual beams of light in there, and that might be a third even further back into the camo. Eye-liner LED DRLs highlight the headlights, sitting right above them. It looks slick, even with camouflage covering the design up. Those pop-out door handles are present, and while it’s still tough to see, some flowing body lines are poking through the skin wrappings.

Just like the front lights, thin LED taillights are visible behind the camouflage. Once again, the EQS Concept taillights don’t appear to be applied here. Their speckled dot appearance is not even remotely close to anything we’d expect to see on a production car. However, these look good upon initial inspection. They stretch out across the hatch lid, and we think there’s a chance that the light element meets in the middle as the red bar stretches far into the center of the hatch. A small decklid spoiler gives the appearance of sportiness, but we don’t expect the EQS to be a sport sedan.

The latest timing suggests that we’ll see the EQS revealed before this year is out. That means there’s a chance it starts arriving in showrooms before 2021 wraps up.

