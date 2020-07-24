The BMW X7 is getting a special edition called the Dark Shadow Edition. It looks … like a shadow, so the name works. BMW has used the M50i model as a base, which means it’s the fastest and best-handling X7 of the small bunch.

This M Sport model comes with the uprated 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It also has the M Sport differential, M Sport brakes, Adaptive M Suspension and M Sport exhaust. All those come standard on the M50i, but the Dark Shadow Edition adds a ton of appearance extras.

It starts with BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey paint with a matte finish. The Extended Shadowline Package is then added, ensuring that all the trim is sufficiently blacked-out. Even the exhaust tips are finished in black chrome. Then, BMW fits 22-inch matte black wheels that complement the paint nicely. The only things with color on the exterior are the M badges and M Sport brakes. It’s a good look.

On the inside, BMW has added a dark splash of color. Instead of a completely black interior, it gets BMW Individual two-tone Night Blue/Black. You’ll notice the dark blue leather on the seats, upper dashboard and doors. The headliner is trimmed in blue Alcantara, too. A Dark Shadow Edition badge is placed on the cupholder cover, which is trimmed in BMW Individual Piano Black. All of the upper interior trim is BMW Individual Fineline wood that features aluminum accent inserts.

BMW says it’ll build a total of 600 Dark Shadow Editions, but only 75 are allocated for the U.S. If you want one, BMW says you can reserve it with a $1,000 refundable deposit. You can spec it in either a six-seat or a seven-seat configuration. The total asking price is $120,490, which makes it about as expensive as one can spec an X7. You can reserve at this link here.