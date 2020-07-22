Twisted Automotive is a company based in the U.K. that builds custom Land Rover Defenders. The company recently started selling its Defenders in the U.S., and they've been offered with Chevy V8s. Now the company is rolling out an electric Defender, and it has some impressive specifications.

It's called the NAS-E, the first part of the name standing for "North America Specification" since the vehicles are converted U.S. Defenders. Replacing the original V8 is an electric motor from Remy Borg-Warner in one of two specifications. The standard makes 214 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, and the optional "Plus" model makes 320 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque. Not as impressive as the at least 455 horsepower of an LT1-powered model, but still plenty to move a Defender.

Powering that motor is a 60-kWh battery. Twisted claims it will provide up to 200 miles of range on a single charge. It also supports DC fast charging, so longer trips shouldn't be much of an issue.

The single motor sits under the hood in a longitudinal orientation like the original engine. It's connected to a single-speed gear reduction transmission and a two-speed four-wheel-drive transfer case. So you'll not only have the lowest of low-end torque, but you can get additional torque multiplication via an old-school low-range.

Speaking of old-school, the NAS-E still has front and rear solid axles like the original Defender, though it does get upgraded suspension. The brakes are improved, too, with the front getting six-piston calipers and four-piston calipers for the rear.

As previously mentioned, there will be two versions of the NAS-E, a base one and the more powerful Plus. The base one comes with a modern infotainment system, air conditioning and an interior appointed with cream leather and Alcantara. The Plus adds the more powerful motor along with exterior additions including a brush bar, off-road lights, side steps, stripes and black side sills. The base model starts at $185,000 and the Plus at $210,000, both before delivery fees. Only 30 will be made to start with, all of which will be the short-wheelbase version. Three colors are available -- yellow, green and blue -- and 10 of each will be made. Twisted also noted that prices on its vehicles are subject to increase as supplies dwindle. It's taking refundable deposits now, and will offer test drives in October. Customers will need to wait about nine months for their vehicles to be built.

