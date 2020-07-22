Mitsubishi has remained relatively quiet in 2020. It was hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, like all of its peers and rivals, and it's caught in the middle of the cold war between opposing sister companies Renault and Nissan. It announced plans to emerge from its silence by introducing an array of new or updated models in America.

The Japanese company explained its goal is to pack more value and technology into its cars. It will launch its American product offensive in late 2020 by introducing an updated Outlander PHEV. Although full details aren't available, Mitsubishi hinted the crossover will receive a new hybrid powertrain built around a bigger, more powerful gasoline-burning engine that works jointly with better electrified technology. It will be capable of driving on electricity alone for longer distances, and at higher speeds. Other revisions are planned, too.

Next up is the Mirage, the firm's entry-level model and one of the smallest cars in a market that has decided bigger is better. Mitsubishi confirmed the American-spec model (pictured) will receive the same visual updates as the variant sold overseas, so it will receive a sharper-looking front end that falls in line with the rest of the range.

Shortly after, Mitsubishi will continue its push by giving the Eclipse Cross comprehensive visual updates. The crossover's front end will borrow styling cues from the company's next design language, and earlier spy shots suggest stylists have smoothed out the Pontiac Aztek-like rear end. Inside, the Eclipse Cross will receive a new infotainment system, though we'll need to wait to learn about the features it will incorporate.