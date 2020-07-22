Cadillac never stuffed a V8 engine into the Catera, the entry-level model it sold in the United States from 1997 to 2001, so American tuner Lingenfelter stepped in and offered to perform the conversion. One of the few cars it dropped an eight-cylinder into is for sale, and the bigger engine is just one of many modifications performed on it.

Listed on auction site Bring a Trailer, this 2001 Catera lost its V6 soon after it was leased to its first owner in Warren, Michigan. Lingenfelter replaced the 3.0-liter V6 with a 5.7-liter V8 and ditched the automatic transmission in favor of a six-speed manual, but that wasn't enough; the owner sent it back for more. It left the shop again with a custom-built, 7.0-liter V8 between its fenders. It's essentially a Chevrolet Corvette C5.R-based block topped with LS6 heads, an LS6 intake, and a less restrictive exhaust. Its horsepower and torque outputs aren't available, unfortunately, but we assume the V8 easily doubles the stock Catera's 200-horse output.

Cadillac marketed the Opel-built Catera as the Caddy that zigs, not as the Caddy that humiliates hot rods on a drag strip, so additional modifications were required to keep the V8's power in check. Highlights include a limited-slip differential, a lowered suspension with bigger sway bars, and beefier brakes all around. At one point in its life, this Catera also received 17-inch alloy wheels, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a sprinkling of V emblems.

Although engine swaps are often hit or miss, this Catera has spent approximately 18 years and 40,000 miles with a V8 under its hood, so it's apparently a solid, well-thought-out build. It currently has 42,000 miles on its odometer, and it's located in Michigan. Bidding stands at $6,250 as of this writing, with five days left in the auction. It won't stay in the four-digit range for long, and it might end up costing as much as a late-model ATS-V, but when are you going to find another one like it?

