For its second model year, Mazda has opted to call its CX-30 subcompact crossover the CX-30 2.5 S when the 2021 model hits showrooms in August. But if you’re hoping the new alphanumerics herald a boost in output, following the example of the recently announced Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, sorry, they’re all for show. Instead, Mazda adds some new connectivity and safety features to the package.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across the lineup. They join Mazda Connected Services with a three-year trial and in-car WiFi hotspot with a six-month or 2GB trial, and they pair with the carryover 8.8-inch center infotainment screen that is controlled by a rotary dial mounted behind the gear shifter. The CX-30 2.5 S keeps as standard the 7-inch reconfigurable digital gauge display, Bluetooth phone and audio, two front USB ports and electronic parking brake.

There are also some new safety options to go with the standard i-Activsense package, which includes Mazda’s version of adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, smart braking support, a driver attention alert, lane departure warning with lane-keep assist and high-beam control. Upgrade to the CX-30 2.5 S with Select Package, the second of four trim levels, and you get blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, side mirror turn signals and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, plus a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, leatherette seating and upgraded, 18-inch wheels, among other perks. Step up to the Preferred Package and you get features like a power moonroof, heated front seats and black gloss front grille. The top-tier Premium Package, meanwhile, brings a Bose 12-speaker sound system, a three-month SiriusXM trial subscription, navigation, windshield-projected Active Driving Display, power liftgate, paddle shifters and LED head- and taillights, among other features.

As before, power comes from the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter inline-four that it shares with the Mazda3. It makes 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque and is mated with a six-speed automatic transmission. The standard setup is front-wheel drive and G-Vectoring Control Plus, but predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist is an option across the range for an extra $1,400.

Base price creeps up by $55 from 2020 to an even $23,000, including the $1,100 destination fee.

Related Video: