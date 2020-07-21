When the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible arrives in dealers this summer, it will carry a price tag starting at $102,025, including the $1,025 destination charge. That's $8,050 more than the base 2021 LC 500 Coupe.

As we learned when the droptop LC was revealed at the L.A. Auto Show last year, Lexus did more than simply saw off the roof. Engineers improved chassis rigidity by adding, reshaping and/or relocating structural braces, including the rear suspension brace tower. To counter this, weight is reduced at the rear by using a die-cast aluminum suspension brace, and a unique dampener is used to ensure comparable ride quality as the coupe. Unsprung weight at the front suspension was also reduced. In total, only 217 total pounds were added for the convertible over the 2019 LC 500 coupe.

The new soft-top has four layers, and Lexus says its fabric was selected to make sure that it would stay tight and prevent wrinkling. Excellent sound insulation is promised, but Active Noise Control is also employed, whether the roof is raised or lowered, to further suppress noise. The roof is lowered in 15 seconds and raised in 16. A rigid tonneau cover is employed when the roof is lowered.

Design changes for the convertible include a trunk lip that's been raised slightly and widened. The center brake light is integrated into it ­– it's normally above the back window. The beltline and rear molding were also reshaped to suppress wind, while a transparent plastic wind deflector is integrated neatly behind the back seat. Should that not sufficiently keep the chill out, an available neck-level heater has been added to the seats similar to what you'd find in various Mercedes convertibles.

Other feature updates include the addition of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa connectivity, but the LC's version of Remote Touch does not get the RX's touchscreen functionality.

Now, should you really be digging the Structural Blue paint job pictured here, along with the very Santorini-like complementary white interior, know that it's exclusive to the Inspiration Series. It'll be restricted to only 100 units and costs $18,800. Besides the unique paint and interior, the LC's other options are included along with a two-piece set of Zero Halliburton Pursuit Aluminum luggage designed specially for Lexus. Swank.

Less exclusive is the $5,290 Touring package that adds a semi-aniline leather upgrade, embossed head restraints, the neck-level heaters, heated steering wheel, and the Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound audio system that can also be added by itself for $1,220. Other key options as the $2,650 21-inch forged alloy wheels and the $460 Torsen Limited Slip Differential with the Yamaha Performance Damper suspension upgrade exclusive to the Convertible.

Although the prices above are certainly hefty, keep in mind that the LC Convertible base price of $102,025 is nearly $10,000 less than the starting price of a Porsche 911 Cabriolet, which has 92 fewer horses, less standard equipment and generally pricier options. The BMW 8 Series Convertible is a few grand cheaper, but it too has considerably less power. And in case you're wondering, there will be no convertible version of the LC 500h hybrid — the battery pack and folded convertible roof would need to live in essentially the same space.

Look for our first drive review of the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible on July 29.

