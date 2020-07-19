Meet "Roberta," a 29-foot Airstream International named after singer Roberta Flack, who had a hit album in the year this travel trailer was first produced, 1973. While the polished aluminum exterior with its freshly restored original windows and factory wheel covers looks just as it might have back in the early '70s, one peek inside, and it's clear Roberta has entered the modern age.

This build is the work of husband-and-wife team Ed Potokar and Amy Rosenfeld of Hudson Valley Airstream, in Accord, New York. The trailer was gutted to the shell and rebuilt with all new mechanicals, eco-friendly rock-wool insulation, and PEX plumbing. Although the trailer is road-ready with a refinished hitch, repacked wheel bearings and fresh tires, the renovation was done with an eye toward use at a full-hookup campsite or permanent placement. The holding tanks are gone and the appliances are solely electric, supported by a 100-amp panel.

What struck us particularly about this renovation is the floor plan. Potokar and Rosenfeld have really opened up the space in this rear-bath unit. A full-size bed (with Casper mattress) is nestled behind a partial wall with Lumicor inserts just aft of the kitchen. Mahogany countertops run along both sides of the interior, the flooring is vinyl plank and the interior shell is repainted white.

The end result is for sale right now on Craiglist — the asking price is $97k. More information can be found on the Hudson Valley Airstream website. If this one isn't quite to your liking, there's still time to customize their next effort, a 1974 31-foot Sovereign Land Yacht: "Dolly." You can probably guess who that's named after.

