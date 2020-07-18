Standing curbside outside the airport waiting for a shuttle van could be less stinky thanks to a new EV powertrain available for Ford F-550 Chassis Cabs. Surfaced by Green Car Congress, the new battery-electric powertrain offering is by Lightning Systems and is available now for new applications or retrofits for Ford's F-550 in GVWRs of 17,500 to 19,500 pounds, popular with shuttle-bus applications.

The Lightning Systems motor delivers 241 horsepower (180 kW) along with 881 lb-ft of torque. Feeding it is a liquid-cooled, 128-kWh battery pack housed under the floor that the company claims the is good for a range of "over 100 miles." A Level 2 AC charger is standard and a DC 50 kW Fast Charger is available. The latter offers a recharging time of 2.5 hours. Regenerative braking is also included. The conversion is warrantied for 5 years or 60,000 miles.

The Lightning Electric F-550 joins the company's slightly smaller E-450 EV, which is offered with a choice of 86-kWh or 129-kWh battery packs, and its Transit 350HD passenger van, which comes with a similar choice of battery packs. The company also offers EV conversions for the Ford F-59 box van, Chevrolet 6500XD Low Cab Forward box truck, and transit buses.

