In 2018, Beechmont Ford Performance (BFP) in southwest Ohio (not far from Lebanon Ford) was hawking the BFP Drag Pack nitrous-charged Mustang. A trunk full of Nitrous Outlet fire turned the 'Stang's stock 460 horsepower into 800, and with help from mods like 305-section Mickey Thompson SS rubber, buyers could drive from dealer to drag strip and run 10's. Last year it was a 700-horsepower Mustang GT with an Edelbrock E-Force supercharger for $42,995. New year, new build, right? For 2020, BFP has put together a Mustang GT with 750 hp and 670 lb-ft thanks to a Roush TVS 2650 supercharger for $44,994. The first part of the small print is that your money gets you a stock Mustang GT fastback with the six-speed manual, which would run $37,075 after destination. Roush charges $7,999 retail for the Phase 2 supercharge involved, so BFP's price means you're getting $80 off the price of the blower and the installation is free.

Running the quick numbers, BFP is offering a pony car with 10 fewer horses but 45 more pound-feet than the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 — for about $29,000 less. True, the Roush deal lacks the ancillary components found in the Shelby — and that 5.2-liter V8 — but the cost of entry goes down so much easier with the Roush. The Coyote V8 has proved it can handle the muscle without mods, and one can always begin the upgrade program after taking delivery. What's more, you can customize the base car any way you want (for more money), and finance the whole package. Mint credit can make a deal with no money down. And for those who don't live near Ohio, BFP will be happy to build the car to order and ship it.

Upgrading the manual transmission internals would probably a good idea, though, because the MT82-D4 manual transmission in the Mustang wasn't designed to handle 670 lb-ft of torque. Getrag helped develop the gearbox and refers to it as the MTI550 — coincidentally, the same transmission just slipped into the new Bronco in seven-speed guise. Getrag specs rate the transmission for nominal 550 Newton-meters of torque, or 406 pound-feet, up to a scaled max of 591 lb-ft. for passenger cars since the transmission was developed for trucks weighing many tons more than a Mustang. The 10-speed 10R80 automatic transmission is rated for 590 lb-ft without qualifiers, the heavy-duty 10R140 version that goes into Super Duty pickups can withstand 1,033 lb-ft.

Here's the much finer small print that might temper the sweet price: BFP says the $44,994 includes a current rebate offer of $1,500, and the rebate is dependent on ZIP code.

The final issue is the warranty. The Mustang page advises anyone interested to "click link at bottom of this page to read terms and limitations of warranty." Clicking that link takes one to a Roush Performance warranty information sheet explaining the warranty period is "90 days from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user producer." The three-year, 36,000-mile Ford warranty applies to the car, but it seems the Roush components aren't covered for so long. This is odd because at the Roush site, the Phase 2 kit advertises a three-year, 36,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. We left a message with Beechmont Ford Performance to ask about the rebate and which warranty numbers apply, and we'll update the post if we get a response.

If you're OK letting go of 50 horses and spending a little less money, the Edelbrock Mustang is clear about its intentions, guaranteeing coverage for three years or 36,000 miles on the front page. Either way, these Mustangs are two of the few ways in 2020 that you can't go wrong.

