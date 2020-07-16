Are you burned out on Bronco yet? We’re still thirsty for every shred of information available out there. If that’s what you’re after, go check out our vast array of Bronco stories we’ve written in the past week.

This one is for the adventurer who would rather go on a trip to their couch with a box of crayons, colored pencils or markers, because of course Ford already has Bronco coloring pages. The four Bronco pages are linked here, but you can also find Ford’s full list of coloring pages at this master link. A number of different photos are available to color within the Bronco book. One that caught our attention is a lifeguard-spec (whatever that means) Bronco sitting on the sand. It has enormously large wheels, a surfboard and some of the design elements don’t quite look the same as other Broncos we’ve seen in photos so far. Its wheel design and smaller fender flares and door inserts change are throwing us for a bit of a loop.

Moving past the Bronco, Ford has also provided pages for the 2021 F-150 and plenty of other vehicles. The F-150 caught our attention since that truck is brand new. So, if those now-out-of-school kids need something to do, get the printer fired up. If you want something to do, please do start coloring away, because coloring is totally for adults, too. We can’t drive the Bronco yet, but we can color it purple and show those Ford designers how good it could look.

Related video: