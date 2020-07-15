If you need some new tires, now is a great time to make that happen. Tire Rack has some great summer deals going on, so we wanted to pass along the savings.

Summer Wheel Clearance - up to 50% off select wheels at tirerack.com

This one is pretty self-explanatory. For a limited time, Tire Rack is offering up to 50% off on select wheels! If your car could use an upgrade in the looks department, one of the easiest ways to make that happen is by getting some sick new rims. What's available for you will depend on what make, model, and year your car is, so if you're interested you can search right here to see what kinds of discounts can be had!

6-month special financing on any Tire Rack purchase of $250 or more with a Goodyear credit card at tirerack.com

This deal is worth a look if you need some tires now but don't want to pay for them up front. Tire Rack is offering up a solid way to spread out your payments if you're willing to pick up a Goodyear credit card. The deal is: no interest if paid in full within 6 months on purchases of $250 or more, with the use of the Goodyear card of course. Adding a new credit card to your collection isn't always the most appealing option for some, but if it's doable for you, it's a great way to get yourself a little extra time to pay off a new set of tires. You can apply for the card right here.

$75 Tire Rack Prepaid Mastercard by mail-in rebate when purchasing a set of 4 select Kumho tires on tirerack.com

Have your eyes set on a pair of Kumho tires for your ride? If so, you may be able to scoop up a $75 prepaid Mastercard rebate with your purchase. Be aware, it looks like it's a "Tire Rack" Mastercard, so we're assuming that the card is only applicable at Tire Rack locations or the website, but at the very least it could save you some cash on your next set of tires or accessory. Interested? You can learn more about the deal right here. If Kumho isn't your brand of choice, there's a similar deal going on for a $60 Firestone VISA prepaid card, and likewise, a $100 rebate deal with the purchase of a set of Dick Cepek tires.

Save 10% on Belltech Performance Handling Kits at tirerack.com

Last but not least, if you're looking into upgrading your vehicle's performance, you know just how pricey it can get. With this deal, you can take 10% off the price of a Belltech Performance Handling Kit (or Belltech Performance Handling Kit Plus) and upgrade your suspension at a discount. Of course, if you need help with installation, don't risk a tough project by yourself and leave your vehicle un-drivable. Tire Rack has over 8,000 independent "Recommended Installers" all over the country, you can find one near you right here. If you're looking to pick up the kit outright, you can do that here, and consider us jealous.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.