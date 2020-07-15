The 2021 Toyota Camry is getting a series of updates to keep the staple family sedan fresh, Toyota announced early Wednesday. In addition to some cosmetic changes, the 2021 Camry will debut Toyota's new Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of driver aids.

Toyota is also expanding its XSE trim to include a hybrid model. XSE has been conscripted as Toyota's premium/sporty grade, so its availability on a hybrid model suggests that Toyota is taking the performance angle of its electrified options more seriously.

The 2021 Camry's external facelift includes new front bumpers for all trims (one for LE and XLE models; another for the sportier SE and XSE). The sportier Camry TRD doesn't get any exterior revisions for 2021, but it does have a new "Ice Edge" paint finish with a black contrast roof. The Camry "L" has been discontinued altogether.

Toyota's new Safety Sense 2.5+ system represents the latest in the company's safety and semi-autonomous tech. Toyota says the system's pre-collision assist system and pedestrian detection have been improved to better recognize certain situations, such as spotting crosswalk occupants while performing a left turn in an intersection.

Inside, 2021 models get new 7- and 9-inch infotainment systems with Amazon Alexa, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. XLE models have a new herringbone seat upholstery pattern, and all models get a revised dash and center console design to accompany the upgraded infotainment cluster.

We don't yet have pricing information or an on-sale date for the 2021 Toyota Camry, but we expect to learn that information soon. Stay tuned.

