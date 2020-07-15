A month ago, Mopar Insiders got the scoop on new features coming to the 2021 Ram 1500 and now thanks to MI getting a peek at dealer guides for the coming model year, we got more details. New for 2021 will be Trailer Reverse Steering Control, which will provide easy in-cab directional control when backing a trailer and be part of next model year's Trailer-Tow Group package. The current package includes trailer-tow mirrors and a trailer brake control. Next year's Trailer-Tow Group will include trailer brake control, trailer light check, trailer reverse steering control, and trailer tire-pressure monitoring. The current group adds $400 to the price of a new Ram; the new equipment will likely cause that number to rise.

We're not sure what happened to the trailer-tow mirrors, but with the Surround-View Camera system thought to be available on the trailer mirrors in 2021 — an option cribbed from the HD lineup — there's likely a bit more package rearranging in store. The third addition mentioned last month was a bed-focused camera housed next to the third brake light, which would be another HD hand-me-down. The camera would fit in with the enhanced trailer focus, and get Ram aligned with assistance features that have become a near necessity in pickups and SUVs.

At the other end of the truck, the Snow Plow Prep package makes the leap from the 2500 to the 1500. We only wish Ram had kept the Snow Chief Group name used for the 2500 trucks.

Uconnect 5 is coming as well to the Ram after launching on the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The new Android-based operating system provides five-times-faster processing power and three times the screen resolution, while adding 4G Wi-Fi capability, configurable buttons and custom pages, six individual profiles, better looking interactive maps from TomTom, the ability to connect two phones at a time, and Alexa integration.