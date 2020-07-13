Transcript: This scooter looks like a suitcase when folded. ATTO from moving life is a full-sized scooter with a unique foldable design. There is trolley mode, which resembles a suitcase, and split mode, where the scooter separates into two parts for easy lifting. You can pack ATTO in the trunk of a vehicle or take it onto a plane or train according to moving life. ATTO comes with a 48-Volt lithium-ion battery with 12 miles of range per charge. The brushless DC motor propels to a top speed of 4 mph. ATTO currently retails for $2,799 on Amazon.

