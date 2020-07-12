Transcript: A car parking robot. Stan is an autonomous bot that will find a spot and park your car for you. 100% electric, Stan uses storage optimization software and autonomous car organization to take your vehicle and park it with other cars, optimizing space in parking garages and eliminating the hassle of having to do it yourself. When you initiate the valet service, Stan comes to tag and pick up your vehicle, then neatly parks it. Sensors scan the environment and Stan adjusts as needed.

Want to make sure your parking is always on point? Park Right from Maxsa Innovations makes sure you land that perfect spot every time so you don’t cause accidental damage in your garage.

Maxsa Innovations Park Right - $19.99 at Amazon.com

