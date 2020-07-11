Lamborghini pushed the boundaries of its design language with the sold-out Sián, but its head designer explained the project's goal wasn't to preview future cars. The company's first hybrid model will remain its own thing.

"With the Sián, with the coupe and now the Roadster, we have closed this project. It is a masterpiece, we have a very special color for each, but this language is just for the Sián. Whatever we design in the future, we will follow the design DNA of Lamborghini. Just to repeat the Sián one more time would be way too easy, the expectations here at Lamborghini are much higher, so the future is always open," design boss Mitja Borkert told Autoblog.

Lamborghini will make 19 examples of the Sián Roadster, and 63 units of the coupe, numbers chosen because the company was founded in 1963. Borkert's team designed the model with a high degree of customization in mind to ensure no two examples are exactly alike. Once they're assigned a build slot, buyers will work directly with Lamborghini's designers and its Ad Personam personalization department to configure their car.

"The Sián is really something I want to turn into a masterpiece. My personal promise is that each and every car will be completely unique in terms of look, in terms of color, and in terms of material," Borkert assured us.