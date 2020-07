The Autoblog Show will return to Fios TV this Sunday, with its 10th and final episode of Season One.

In this episode producers Alex Malburg and Christopher McGraw head to the mitten state in the dead of winter to test two very different vehicles, the impeccably designed Volvo S60 T8, and the latest generation of the Subaru Forester.

Watch "The Autoblog Show" on Verizon Fios TV Channel 604 at 7pm EST on Sunday. It can also be found on the Yahoo! Finance channel on the Roku TV app or SamsungTV+.