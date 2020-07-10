Somebody get the Academy Awards on the line. Koenigsegg makes films now.

The short film above (which you should absolutely watch) was produced, scripted, cast and made entirely in-house by Koenigsegg employees. Seriously, is there anything these people can’t do? It stars Christian von Koenigsegg (the CEO himself) and a number of other Koenigsegg workers trying their hand at acting.

It’s called “Time to Reign,” and Koenigsegg even came up with a name for their production company: A Spare Time In-House Koenigsegg Production. Frankly, that’s an apt name for everything Koenigsegg does, and it all ends up being stupendous. We’re glad to see Koenigsegg found something to do to keep them all busy during quarantine. It appears to be shot in Angelholm, Sweden.

We won’t spoil the fun, so give the film a watch. Oh, and keep watching to the end, because there is a post-credits scene.

Related Video: