The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette will not get a price hike, GM said early Wednesday, confirming previous reports that the 2020 model's MSRP of $59,995 ($67,495 for the convertible) will carry on unchanged in the wake of production and supply issues that cut the C8 model's first model year short.

"Our mission was to develop a new sports car, combining the successful attributes of Corvette with the performance and driving experience of mid-engine supercars," said Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter, in GM's official announcement. “We are thrilled with the enthusiasm the mid-engine Corvette brought following its launch and are keeping it fresh with new content for the 2021 model."

Fear not, however. The 2021 model year will not merely be an extension of existing 2020 production. In fact, GM has added a few features to the C8's option list that weren't there for the debut year, adding a little extra incentive for buyers who were on the fence about plunking down cash for the new Corvette in its first model year.

Chief among these is the availability of the Corvette's phenomenal Magnetic Selective Ride Control as a standalone option. For 2020 models, this was available only with the Performance (Z51) package.

GM confirmed to Autoblog that FE2 will be available on all three Corvette trims, but pricing will not be available until later in July when the full order guide is released. Adding Magnetic Ride Control to the 2020 model with the Z51 package is a $1,895 upgrade.

The 2021 model also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay standard, which are welcome additions to the already-robust and intuitive infotainment system. The 2021 Corvette also gets GM's new Buckle To Drive feature, which temporarily immobilizes the transmission if the driver's seatbelt is not buckled.

Also new for 2021 are a couple of exterior and interior color options, including Silver Flare Metallic (as seen on the convertible model on the far right of our hero image above).

Related Video