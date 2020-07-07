As the global automotive industry gradually emerges from months of COVID-19-related lockdowns, carmakers are beginning to unveil the models they should have shown us at the auto shows that were canceled during the first half of 2020. Lamborghini published a close-up of a mysterious new model on its official Twitter page, and it announced plans to unveil the car on its various social media channels on July 8 — that is, tomorrow.

"The future is here, and it is unlike anything the world may have seen before," the company wrote. While that's not a lot to start with, the winglet shown in the preview image looks suspiciously like the ones fitted to the limited-edition Sián FKP 37 introduced at the 2019 Frankfurt auto show. It stood out as Lamborghini's first production-bound hybrid model, and the V12-electric system's 819-horsepower output made it the firm's most powerful car.

The future is here, and it is unlike anything the world may have seen before. Get ready to witness the official unveiling of our latest creation at 6 PM CEST on July 8th, 2020 on https://t.co/4SLPw939p1, and our YouTube channel.#Lamborghini #AheadofItsTime pic.twitter.com/5yEXz5a3Ye — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) July 4, 2020

Lamborghini can take the Sián in a number of directions. It could make the coupe lighter and more track-focused, for example. Alternatively, unverified rumors claim a convertible model is around the corner. Or, considering stylists put a huge emphasis on customization, it could merely show us the first customer-bound example. Although it's less than a year old, the Sián has already spawned several surprising derivatives, including a 3,696-piece Lego Technic kit that's over 23 inches long, and a 53,000-pound twin-engined yacht with 4,000 horsepower.

Intrigued? So are we. Lamborghini will stream the event live on its official website and on its social media channels starting on July 8, 2020, at 6 p.m. in Bologna, which is 12 p.m. in New York City and 9 a.m. in Los Angeles. Regardless of what we'll discover, there is a high chance it will be sold out by the time it's unveiled.