In May, Harbor Freight recalled more than 1.7 million Pittsburgh-branded three- and six-ton jack stands that could collapse due to a manufacturing flaw. The flaw on those stands came from worn dies in the manufacturing process, which stamped out worn ratchet teeth that wouldn't engage sufficiently. Harbor Freight issued gift cards to customers, which some shoppers used on replacement jack stands. The following month, a customer put his replacement stand under a Volkswagen Golf, and that stand failed due to what looked like a welding issue on the legs. Harbor Freight said it would investigate the matter, and in a letter to customers, founder and CEO Eric Smidt said the company "identified a welding defect in a small number of the Pittsburgh 3 ton steel jack stands that replaced the recalled jack stands." So Harbor Freight has added another set of jack stands to the first recall.

The May recall covered three- and six-ton stands with item numbers 56371, 61196, and 61197. This expanded recall adds the three-ton stand with item number 56373.

The company wants to do more than merely swap parts, it wants to earn its customers' trust back. That could take time and money, Harbor Freight having failed twice with components that are potentially deadly. Smidt's ready to spend the money, it seems. In his letter, he wrote that the company investigated all of its Pittsburgh three-, six-, and 12-ton steel jack stands and didn't find the defect, but, "Although none of these other jack stands are being recalled, if you own any of them and have any concern whatsoever, please bring them back and we'll give you a full cash refund or store credit for those as well."

If you own any of the recalled stands, stop using them immediately and get them back to Harbor Freight. And perhaps keep an eye on enthusiast chat boards for word on the replacement stands that replace the first replacement stands.