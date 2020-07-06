We already know Jeep will induct a plug-in hybrid Wranger 4xe into the lineup next year, at the same time as the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with eTorque retires from the lineup. Mopar Insiders received word from "dealer sources" on a few more revisions headed to the lineup that bring small mechanical and equipment upgrades to a number of trims. For most Wranglers, the Snazzberry concept color that debuted on the Gladiator High Altitude at the Chicago Motor Show gets added to the palette, as does Hydro Blue. They'll both be late availability, so even though dealers are now taking orders for 2021 Wrangler, the two hues might not show for a while.

Starting at the low end, the Wrangler Sport S comes standard next year with the Technology Group, currently a $995 option. The tech package adds a seven-inch TFT screen in the gauge cluster, the seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, climate control with air filtering, and a one-year subscription to SiriusXM. All Wranglers with the seven-inch Uconnect screen will also get Selectable Tire-Fill Alerts (STFA). When airing up the tires, the STFA honks the horn to let the compressor operator know the tire is at the correct air pressure, and honks three times if the air line gets pulled when pressure is too low or too high.

Snazzberry, left, and Hydro Blue

Under the skin, the Sport S is presently equipped with Jeep's Command-Trac 4x4 system that's permanently in all-wheel drive mode. Next year, buyers will be able to upgrade to the Selec-Trac 4x4 unit that's an option on the Sahara and Sahara Altitude, and automatically switches between two- and four-wheel drive depending on traction needs. Above that, MI says the Rock-Trac 4x4 system exclusive to the Rubicon trim will gain the 2WD/4WD switchability from the Selec-Trac 4x4 system.

The Rubicon picks up more welcome tech from the Sahara in the form of the Forward Facing Camera in the middle of the grille that projects an image of what's in front of the vehicle on the infotainment screen. From the Gladiator, the Rubicon borrows the Off-Road+, a push-button feature that adjusts throttle response, shift points, and traction control activation during 4L maneuvers like rock crawling, during 4H maneuvers like sand running, and can let the Jeep stay in 4H at higher speeds.

Depending on the consistency of FCA factory operations as automakers try to ramp up production, the 2021 Wrangler is expected to enter production on August 10.

Related Video: