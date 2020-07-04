Transcript: Navigate the golf course in style. This unique looking golf cart is a new way to maneuver the fairways. Caruca is a single-rider golf cart offering an alternative to the traditional cart. Caruca weighs 326 lbs and uses 13-inch turf tires. It’s powered by a 24-volt 1400 WATT motor with 20 miles of range per charge. The golf cart can carry up to 300 lbs and has a top speed of 10 mph.

If you're not a cart person and you want to get your steps in out on the course, check out the autonomous golf caddy, CaddyTrek. It has a remote control that allows it to be operated manually, or you can set it up it to automatically follow you around.

CaddyTrek - $1,095 at Amazon.com

