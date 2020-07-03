I was driving through the mountains this weekend when I saw my first Porsche Taycan in the wild. An all-electric Porsche is an interesting thing to experience. I’ve had my fair share of 911s pass me on the highway and I was well aware of what was happening, it was a loud, yet wonderful sounding experience. As the Taycan drove by it was silent, like a kayak moving through the water. Calm, unassuming, yet still moving incredibly fast.

It’s a looker too, especially in person, and with a six figure starting price, it should be. Luxurious on the outside and incredibly comfortable on the inside. Also, completely out of the question for the average person, thanks to that price tag. Unless, of course, you win one from Omaze.

That’s right, Omaze is providing the chance to drive away in Porsche’s first all-electric car, and if that wasn’t enough, they’ll fly you to L.A. to pick it up yourself, and they’ll give you $20,000 too.

Win a 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Back to the car, in case you’re trying to decide between this prize and all of the other prizes Omaze has to offer, this is what we thought of it when we first had the opportunity to drive one:

“Yes, this lovely, provocative, 911-esque sedan weighs more than 5,100 pounds, which is as much as a fully larded Cayenne SUV. Yet with as many as 750 all-wheel-drive horsepower available during automated launches or quick bursts of overboost power, the Taycan Turbo S bests the company's current top dog, the 911 Turbo S, in a 0-60-mph sprint – 2.6 seconds versus 2.8. In fact, it nearly matches the 2.5-second time of the company’s legendary, $845,000 918 Spyder Hybrid.

A quarter-mile is dispatched in 10.8 seconds with the Taycan Turbo S, or 11.1 seconds with the Turbo. Top speed is apparently limited to 161 mph, but we found the Turbo S would sneak as high as 167 mph.

In normal driving, the Turbo S cranks out 616 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque, while the Turbo produces 616 hp and 626 lb-ft, good for a “mere” 3.0-second sprint to 60 mph with launch control. The lower output is due to a lesser-rated, 300-amp front axle inverter, versus 600 amps for the Turbo S. The rear axles of both cars have a separate electric motor and inverter, along with a unique two-speed transmission that shifts almost imperceptibly.”

And if all of that isn’t enough, consider this: you’ll be handed the keys by Patrick Dempsey, McDreamy himself (or is it McSteamy, I can never keep those straight) because the donations benefit The Dempsey Center. “The Dempsey Center is committed to making life better for people managing the impact of cancer, including cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and family members of all ages. Their services include oncology massage therapy, acupuncture, counseling and support groups, movement and fitness classes, and nutrition education. Your donation will help ensure all services are provided at no cost.”

If you want this electric Porsche and $20k in cold hard cash, enter quickly as the deadline to enter is July 14, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.