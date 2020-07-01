Ford 7.3-liter 'Godzilla' V8 is now available as a crate engine

The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty, besides visual tweaks, brought with it a couple of new engines, and one in particular really grabbed the attention of car enthusiasts: the 7.3-liter V8 named "Godzilla." We suspect the combination of the huge displacement and a great name had something to do with enthusiasts' excitement, which often came with the question of, what else could we put it in? Now enthusiasts can stop speculating, since Ford has made a crate version available for purchase on its own.

Despite the formidable displacement and name, the Godzilla engine isn't particularly mind-blowing as far as output is concerned. It makes 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. Those are solid numbers, but if you're looking at engines for a car, perhaps a Mustang, you might be better off with a Coyote 5.0-liter V8. One specified like the Mustang GT's version will make 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, rev higher, and its all-aluminum construction should be lighter than the iron-block Godzilla.

That being said, the extra torque of the Godzilla and its construction for heavy duty truck use would likely make it a nice choice for a classic or even not-so-classic pickup truck or SUV. It also costs less than the Coyote at $8,150 versus $9,500. The aftermarket is already creating performance parts for the big engine, too. Whipple has a supercharger setup that will boost it to 700 horsepower. Finally, if you really want to use the engine for a car, it does seem to fit in the Fox Body Mustang and even the current Mustang.

Related Video: