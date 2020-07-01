Audi detailed the E-Tron S and E-Tron Sportback S for us previously. We’ve even seen the Sportback version with a dashing suit of camouflage on it, but today we get to see the real thing. Photos of both the traditional crossover and “coupe crossover” are out, and the S is already looking much sportier than the regular E-Tron.

The body is widened by about two inches thanks to much chunkier wheel arches. Unique bumpers front and rear offer a ton more sporting style than before. In fact, it makes the E-Trons look a lot more like gas engine vehicles with the number of perceived openings and venting going on up front. That black grille on the blue E-Tron just ups the aggression even more. The rear of the E-Tron S is less smooth than the standard E-Tron with a number of creases and elements jutting out, all lending to its sportier character.

This car’s performance specs justify the aggressive look, too. You can read all the finer details in our breakdown here, but we’ll reiterate some of the important points for you. The E-Tron S will have three motors, one in front and two in back. Combined output equals 429 horsepower and 596 pound-feet of torque, but a boost mode can up that to 496 horsepower and 718 pound-feet of torque for eight seconds at a time. Sounds fast to us. And it is fast — Audi claims the 0-60 mph run will be taken care of in just 4.4 seconds.

The same battery as before powers these motors. It’s a 95.3 kWh pack. WLTP range figures are out, and the standard E-Tron S is rated for 223 miles, while the Sportback is rated for 226 miles. Expect potential EPA ratings to be lower. Bigger brakes do the stopping, and Audi has revised the car’s air suspension for better handling. Either 21-inch or 22-inch wheels will be available, so the choice is big or huge.

The E-Tron S has yet to be fully detailed for America, but we expect it won’t be much different than the European car whenever (or if) Audi brings it here. We've asked Audi for clarity and will update when we hear back.

