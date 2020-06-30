Ford says it’s nudging performance specs upward on the Mustang Mach-E after more testing and development work, as it opens order books for its highly anticipated all-electric crossover.

The upgraded specs apply to both standard- and extended-range models in both rear- and all-wheel drive. They also follow recent news about hands-free driving capabilities and fast-charging range improvements.

The biggest gain comes with the extended-range AWD versions, which get bumped up to 346 horsepower/258 kilowatts and 428 pound-feet of torque, from previous estimates of 332 hp/240 kw and 417 lb-ft, with a 0-60 mph time in the mid-5-second range.

In rear-wheel drive, the extended-range models see output increase to 290 hp/216 kw and 317 lb-ft, which are increases of 8 hp/6 kw and 11 lb-ft from previous estimates.

Standard-range versions of the Mach-E will deliver an estimated 230 miles of driving range, Ford says. (The EPA has yet to announce official ratings). In both AWD and RWD variants, output increases to 266 hp/198 kw, up by 11 hp/8 kw. AWD versions will deliver 428 lb-ft of torque, up by 11 lb-ft, while RWD versions are now rated at 317 lb-ft, up from 306 lb-ft before.

Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E configurator is open to the Select, Premium and California Route 1 trim levels, while the range-topping GT is still reservation-only and won’t be available until late summer 2021. It will be available only in extended-range and all-wheel drive, with a target range of 250 miles and a 0-60 time in the mid-3 seconds.

Prices start at $44,995 for the Select model in standard-range RWD, including the $1,100 destination fee but not including the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Ford’s online configurator appears to be limited for now in other ways as well. For example, there’s still no ability to order the CoPilot 360 Active 2.0 Prep Package that enables hands-free highway driving. We tricked out a California Route 1 model in extended-range RWD, which targets 300 miles in driving range and a mid-6-second 0-60 mph time, with a $240 interior protection package, the only one offered so far, and received an all-inclusive dealer sale price of $50,233.40.

Deliveries are expected to start near year's end.

