Nissan plans to reveal its Ariya electric crossover on July 15 and debut it in Japan before offering it in other markets including the U.S. The announcement, reported by Automotive News, came at Nissan’s contentious annual shareholders meeting in Tokyo, where CEO Makoto Uchida announced he was giving up half of his pay and promised a recovery by 2023 based in part on new EV models like the Ariya. This after Nissan lost the equivalent of $6.3 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March.

Uchida said the Ariya, first shown as a concept last October, will help spearheaded the brand’s renewed lineup, with eight battery-electric vehicles by 2024 and 12 new models due globally in the next 18 months.

There’s no word on timing for the Ariya reaching market, but it will reportedly get Nissan’s latest ProPilot 2.0 driver assist technology, which offers hands-free highway driving and pairs it with a driver-monitoring system. That will likely pair with Nissan’s e-4ORCE dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain. The other news is that the Ariya will likely be built at the automaker’s sprawling Tochigi assembly plant, which is being retooled to build EVs.

We’ve already gotten an indication that the production version of the Ariya will hew close to the concept, the latest being a set of black-and-white patent images. Expect a minimalist cockpit with a roomy interior and flat floor. Nissan has reportedly told dealers to expect a 0-60 mph time of under 5 seconds and a 300-mile driving range.

