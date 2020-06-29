The 2021 Cadillac XT6 has been announced, and the three-row crossover is going through a few notable changes in its second model year. There’s a new base trim and base engine, and Cadillac has added tech features to improve the experience.

Starting with the new engine: It’s the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that was initially introduced in the XT4 as the base motor. Power output is the same as the compact crossover at 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with the nine-speed automatic transmission and comes with front-wheel drive as standard — all-wheel drive is a $2,000 option. That engine only comes with the new base trim level: Luxury. Every other trim receives the 3.6-liter V6.

The new Luxury trim (pictured above) is being added to the lineup as a base model to compliment the Sport and Premium Luxury trims. This will be the cheapest and most basic of the XT6s, but you can still option all-wheel drive. Features include 18-inch wheels, the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, black leatherette seats (heated and powered in front), brushed aluminum trim, tri-zone climate control and a number of other smaller extras along with a suite of driver assistance technologies.

Cadillac is also adding wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto to the lineup as standard equipment — they were standard previously but required the traditional wired connection. There’s also a new 20-inch wheel for the Sport model, and three new color options: Dark Moon Blue Metallic, Wilder and Infrared Tintcoat.

The XT6 Luxury’s base price is $48,990, including the destination charge. That’s a fair cut below the 2021 Premium Luxury ($53,790) and the Sport ($58,190) trims, but you are losing out on the additional equipment and luxury those trims offer. Cadillac says the updated 2021 XT6 will land in dealerships this fall.

