"The Autoblog Show" returns to Fios TV this Sunday for its eighth episode, this time featuring some vehicles of old.

We revisit the 1966 Ford GT 40 win at Le Mans and see what the cars look like now at Pebble Beach, and continue with the Shelby theme with a Factory Five Shelby Cobra replica. Finally, we head to the mountains outside Salt Lake City to drive vintage Land Cruisers.

Watch "The Autoblog Show" on Verizon Fios TV Channel 604 at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday. It can also be found on the Yahoo! Finance channel on the Roku TV app or SamsungTV+.