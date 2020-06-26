In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They start with the big news of the week: Ford unveiling the 2021 F-150, complete with a powerful hybrid powertrain. The guys have been driving some eclectic vehicles, including the Cadillac CT4-V, Toyota Prius AWD-e and a 1967 VW Samba Microbus. To finish things off, Greg springs a few trivia questions on his guests. We'll post those in the comments, and you can see if you'd have gotten those right.
Autoblog Podcast #633
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2021 Ford F-150 revealed
- Cars we're driving:
- 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
- 2020 Toyota Prius AWD-e
- 1967 Volkswagen Samba
- Trivia
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: