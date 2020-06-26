The 2021 Subaru Ascent, the brand's three-row midsize SUV, adds lane-centering (which works in conjunction with the adaptive cruise control) and lane-keep assist to its standard-equipment list. Curve-adaptive headlights are newly standard on the base and Premium trims. With the additional equipment, the Ascent's starting price increases by $300. The new features join the existing EyeSight roster of active-safety features, which includes forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert remain optional on the base trim and standard elsewhere.

Prices for each trim level are as follows:

Base Ascent $32,295, an increase of $300 versus 2020.

Ascent Premium $34,795, an increase of $400.

Ascent Limited $39,595, an increase of $200.

Ascent Touring $45,445, an increase of $400.

(All prices are exclusive of destination charges.)

As before, the Premium offers four option packages, and the Limited offers three, effectively making for 11 different levels of equipment. All Ascents come standard with three rows of seating. The base, Premium and Limited have a second-row bench and a total seating capacity of eight. The Touring seats seven with a second-row captain's chairs, which can be optioned on the Premium and Limited.

The Ascent's sole powertrain is a 260-hp 2.4-liter boxer four paired with a CVT and all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is 21/27 mpg city/highway (20/26 mpg on models with the larger, 20" wheels). The Subaru Ascent competes against the Honda Pilot, the Nissan Pathfinder, and the Toyota Highlander, among many others.

