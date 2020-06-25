The Cadillac Lyriq will be the company's first fully electric car, and it was due to be shown back in April. Then the coronavirus pandemic happened and screwed everything up. But now we have a new reveal date for the Lyriq: August 6, 2020.

The date comes to us via a teaser video. It showcases a variety of high-tech Cadillac features over the decades from electric start to OLED instrument displays. But it also occasionally drops a shot of the Lyriq itself. One shot shows part of the grille, which is solid with many LED light strakes. We also see the door panel with beautiful wood trim and inlaid LED patterns.

Autoblog Green editor John Snyder has already seen the Lyriq at GM's electric vehicle summit. He noted that it has 22-inch wheels, tall taillights, and a 34-inch instrument and infotainment display spanning the width of the dashboard.