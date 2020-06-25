Teased

2021 Ram TRX to be revealed this summer

Ram teases its upcoming Raptor competitor

Jun 25th 2020 at 11:36AM
1 Review

The wait for the 2021 Ram TRX will soon be over, FCA confirmed Thursday with a social media teaser. The much-anticipated, Hellcat-powered Raptor slayer will be revealed this summer. 

Ram teased the unveiling on Twitter with a short video of the truck kicking up a massive desert dust cloud overlaid with the TRX badge and the caption, "It’s not a mirage." Make sure you enable sound, because the clip has audio, and you can hear the beating heart of the TRX — the same 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that powers FCA's Dodge Hellcat and Jeep Trackhawk models. 

The engine sound in the clip lends credibility to a previous spy video purporting to show a group of TRX prototypes testing in Michigan's Silver Lake Sand Dunes. 

The link in the tweet leads to a microsite which replays the same short clip but offers no additional information, which tracks with the slow-drip approach Ram has taken with teasing out its new truck. Much of what we know (or believe to be true) has come from unconfirmed sources and spy shots, but Ram has acknowledged that the Hellcat powerplant will make more than 700 horsepower, rather than the 500-some-odd figure originally expected. 

From the above shots, we can tell the TRX will sport bulging box flares (à la Raptor) front and rear. The hood appears to be equally bulging, good for highlighting the supercharged V8 underneath. The front bumper is similar to that of the Ram 1500 Rebel's with more raised sections in front of the tires to provide more clearance.

Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ram 1500 TRX prototype
  • Ram 1500 TRX
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde

We get a solid look under the body, too. Still present are the extra beefy suspension control arms front and rear. Skid plates seem to line the whole underside down the middle. The tires were Goodyear Wrangler all-terrains, though it was difficult to make out the actual size. Previous spy photos have revealed remote-reservoir shocks. The wheels at each end are six-lug units, so it seems Ram isn't playing with a heavy-duty axle like a previous prototype suggested.

Whatever the case may be, we should be no more than a couple of months away from getting the official details on Ram's new Raptor competitor. 

Related Video:

 

 

RAM 1500 Information

RAM 1500

Autoblog accepts vehicle loans from auto manufacturers with a tank of gas and sometimes insurance for the purpose of evaluation and editorial content. Like most of the auto news industry, we also sometimes accept travel, lodging and event access for vehicle drive and news coverage opportunities. Our opinions and criticism remain our own — we do not accept sponsored editorial.

Savings without having to haggle for it.

Switch to State Farm and save an average of $536* on your car insurance.

Get a Quote Today presented by
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X