The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is totally new this year as it enters into its second generation. Last year, the base GLA 250 started at $35,245. Mercedes has raised the price for the updated model, so the 2021 GLA 250 begins at $37,280, including the destination charge. That amounts to a $2,035 increase in price, a considerable step up for Mercedes’ cheapest crossover. There’s still no news on the price for the AMG GLA 35.

If you want all-wheel drive, as most northern customers likely will, the GLA 250 4Matic starts at $39,280. You’re getting a slightly larger car for your money this time around, as the GLA has grown in every direction for 2021, adding both cargo space and rear legroom. The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That outpaces the previous car (plus 13 horses), but not by much. All the shifting duties are taken care of by an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The front-drive version will hit 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, while the all-wheel drive crossover accomplishes the same task in 6.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 130 mph.