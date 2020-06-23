Auctions

Sotheby's pedal car auction appeals to the kid in all of us

You have less than 24 hours to pick up a childhood classic

Jun 23rd 2020 at 4:42PM
  • 1941 Lincoln-Zephyr
  • 1935 Chrysler Airflow
  • 1935 Chevrolet
  • 1935 Dodge Fire Chief
  • 1935 Pontiac
  • 1969 Probe 3
  • 1939 Skippy Racer
  • 1927 Buick
  • 1929 Scout Master
  • 1936 Ford Roadster
  • 1940 Ford
  • 1940 Junior Forty
  • 1941 Chrysler
  • 1941 Dodge
  • 1941 Oldsmobile
  • 1941 Pioneer Roadster
  • 1941 U.S. Army Pursuit
  • 1948 Pontiac
  • 1949 'Dip Side' Suburban Station Wagon
  • 1949 Comet
  • 1950 'Sad Face' Dump Truck
  • 1950 Buick Roadmaster 'Torpedo'
  • 1950 Hook and Ladder Senior
  • 1954 'Dip Side' Champion 610
  • 1954 GMC Cabover Tow Truck
  • 1954 Royal Delux
  • 1955 'Sad Face' Ranch Wagon
  • 1955 Dodge Lancer
  • 1957 Jet Hawk
  • 1958 U.S. Air Force Jeep
  • 1959 Hot Rod Racer
  • 1959 Kiddy Bird
  • 1959 Mark V
  • 1960 Speedway 500 Pace Car
  • 1960s Mini Scooter
  • 1960s MoBo Motorcycle
  • 1964 Mustang
  • 1965 Earth Mover
  • 1965 Jet Sweep
  • 1968 Skipper Run-A-Bout

And now for some cuteness: R.M. Sotheby's is in the middle of an online auction that caught our eye — 53 kiddie pedal cars, offered at no reserve.

The lots date back to the 1920s, but many/most are from the '40s, '50s and '60s. Ford, Chevy, Pontiac, Olds — no matter your affinity, there's a brand, or at least an American brand, here for you. Some show a bit of wear and tear lovingly inflicted by children who have long since grown up, lived their lives and perhaps moved on to the next one. Others of the cars look pristine. They all are fantastically stylish.

Most of the lots are sampled in the gallery above, but at the auction site there is a full gallery of images for each of the 53.

If one appeals to you, you don't have much time. The auction ends tomorrow. But unlike other auctions, you won't need to bring a trailer. These classic cars can be delivered by the FedEx man.

 

 

 

Featured GallerySotheby's pedal car auction
1941 Lincoln-Zephyr 1935 Chrysler Airflow 1935 Chevrolet 1935 Dodge Fire Chief 1935 Pontiac 1969 Probe 3 1939 Skippy Racer 1927 Buick
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X