Last week, Kia showed teaser sketches of the next-generation Carnival, which we'll get as the 2021 Kia Sedona. Now the company has released actual photos of the minivan with the Carnival nameplate. No other information about powertrains or features have been announced, but there's plenty in the design to take a look at.

Overall, the Sedona has a boxy, upright design seemingly more inspired by crossovers than traditional minivans. The low ride height and tall body do give it away as a van, though. Other crossover design cues include the faux skid plate panels on the front and rear bumpers.

Look closer, and you find some really fascinating details across the van. At the front, you find an intricate variation on the Kia "Tiger Nose" grille with intersecting chrome diamonds. You'll also find that the LED running lights run out from the headlights and down the lower section of the grille surround. Hidden just inside the grille are the high beams for the headlights, and the lights each have chrome eyebrows. Along the side, a strong shoulder line blends into the door sliders, and the C-pillar is the most prominent of any modern Kia. It has a sort of chrome or aluminum finish with a light diamond cross-hatched pattern molded into it. At the back, there's a full-width taillight housing with LED elements. In the middle section, there are little chrome highlights just behind the red plastic adding another fine detail to admire.

As previously mentioned, Kia only revealed photos of the new van, and no information on what's powering it or what other features it will have. It could continue using the 276-horsepower 3.3-liter V6 in the current Sedona, or it could upgrade to the 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 from the Telluride. There's also the possibility of using a turbocharged four-cylinder or possibly both a four-cylinder and a V6 depending on trim levels. We should know more closer to the on-sale date. It goes on sale first in South Korea at the end of the year's third quarter and other markets some time after.

Related Video: