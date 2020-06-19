From Banff to New Zealand to Moab, travel the globe on this episode of 'The Autoblog Show'

Jun 19th 2020 at 11:30AM

"The Autoblog Show" returns to Fios TV this Sunday for its seventh episode, this time coming to you from exotic locations all over the globe.

We have a current generation Toyota Tacoma going head to head off-road with a first gen 1998 Tacoma, trekking from Seattle to Banff, followed by a look behind the scenes at what it is like to shoot a truck review overseas in the beautiful country of New Zealand. But first we take the Jeep Gladiator to the off-road capital of North America: Moab, Utah.  

