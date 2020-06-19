Father's Day is this weekend and statistically at least some of you reading these words right now completely forgot about it. Well have no fear, in addition to our list of Father's Day gift ideas from the Autoblog editors and 15% off, 10 perfect gifts your dad will love this Father's Day posts, we're about to do you one final solid. Target has a pretty stellar deal right now on Goodfellow & Co Men's Grooming Products. The deal is simple: Buy one get one half off. Every dad could get some use out of these products and I'll explain why, starting with some classic beard oil.

No. 03 Moroccan Mint & Cedar Beard Oil - $7.99 at Target.com

If you rock any kind of facial hair and you haven't used beard oil yet, you're missing out. There's a subtle but powerful difference between having a beard that makes you look like a Hollywood actor and one that makes you look like a disheveled mess. Often, the difference is just simple maintenance. A small bit of beard oil in the morning can keep your beard tamed, moisturized, and even smelling nice for the entire rest of the day. Beard oil has only recently exploded in popularity, but the hype is well-deserved. If your dad didn't grow up in the time of oils and balms, it's time to get him up to date. You can pick up this 1 fluid ounce bottle right here for $7.99, and don't forget everything in this list is buy one get one half off.

No. 03 Moroccan Mint & Cedar Beard Balm - $7.99 at Target.com

Beard balm can basically be thought of as part 2 to the beard oil experience. First you use a dab of oil, then you can really tame and shape your facial hair with the beard balm. This stuff isn't only helpful if you want to have a 1800's style mustache, it also makes a huge difference in your normal, everyday beard. The next time you're looking into a mirror, take note of all the little beard hairs that are sticking straight outward rather than downward with the rest of your beard. Making all of those little rogue hairs comply with the rest of your perfectly crafted face sweater really will make a huge difference to your look. And if it can do that for you, it can do that for your dad. Check out this balm right here for $7.99.

No.05 Kelp & Sea Mineral Face Wash - $5.99 at Target.com

Okay men, this one is going to get personal. I can count on one hand the amount of men I know that use face wash and lotion regularly. Let me make this as clear as humanly possible, if you don't take care of your skin, consistently, you are making a huge mistake. Do you ever wonder why almost all celebrities look so much younger than their actual age? It's not blood sacrifices and black magic. It's because they had someone in their lives tell them early in their career to start taking aggressive care of their skin. And they did it. And just like that, voila, 60 becomes the new 45. Yes of course plastic surgery and other fancy chemicals exist too, and those contribute toward this example as well, but the point is that taking care of your skin will do more for your looks and subsequently confidence than nothing, and will definitely be less costly and risky than any surgeon's scalpel ever could. It's never too late to start caring, but the earlier you can start even the most basic skin routine, the better off you'll be. Make sure your dad is on the right track. You can grab this face wash for $5.99 right here.

No.05 Kelp & Sea Mineral Face Lotion - $4.99 at Target.com

Once again, this is almost like a "part 2" to the previous product. Face wash is the first step and lotion is the second. I'm truly not sure what seems to be so many men's aversion to using lotion, but we've got to get over it, fellas. As mentioned previously, it's only hurting us in the long run. The sooner in your life you can start slapping some lotion on your face in the mornings, the better off you'll be. Being a dad is stressful and a good lotion (or let's be honest, any lotion at all) could potentially help lessen just a few of the worry lines that a father develops throughout their child's life. You can pick up this small bottle here for $4.99.

No. 03 Moroccan Mint & Cedar 2-in-1 Shampoo & Body Wash - $5.99 at Amazon.com

Last but not least, for all the preaching I've been doing about taking more care of your face and skin in this post, I'm no dummy. I know that all the best intentions in the world can't force someone to put forth any extra effort than they already have. Because of that, we'll end it on the classic 2-in-1 shampoo and body wash. Is this the ideal product to be using for literally anyone at all? No, most definitely not. But is it convenient? Does it get the job done? Yes and yes. If you really have to, you can pick up this lowest common denominator hygiene product for your dad right here. But honestly, try to convince them to use separate shampoo and body wash first. Please.

