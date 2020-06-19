The collector-car auction site Bring a Trailer has seen some wildly high sales results recently, including a 2000 Honda Civic Si for $50k, a 1997 Acura Integra Type R for $82k, and a '71 Datsun 240Z for $310k. Now, a 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 up for auction right now could set a new high-water mark for the most expensive car ever to sell on the site.

Any Miura is a blue-chip collectible, a seminal supercar that was designed by Marcello Gandini of Bertone and considered by many to be one of the most beautiful cars of all time. The transverse-oriented, mid-mounted, quad-cam V12 is fed by four Weber carburetors and was said to be capable of propelling the Miura to 170 mph.

This one appears to be a compelling, restored example. As a P400, it is an early series car (the P400 S and SV followed). The audacious lime green paint is a color change from the original white and is paired with a blue interior that records show to be the original hue. The car has been shown at the Quail in 2016, has run the Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance in 2018, and won an award at Concorso Italiano in 2016.

Bidding at the time of writing is $800k with 10 days still to go. In order for this Lambo to ring the bell as the most expensive BaT sale ever, it will have to top the current champion, BaT's own 1956 Mercedes-Benz Gullwing that was the first car sold via the site's premium listings. A no-reserve sale, it brought $1,234,567. Yes, we see what the bidder did.

Current Miura values would appear to give this P400 a shot dethroning that Gullwing. Hagerty assigns the 1968 Miura P400 a value of $1.1m in #1 condition. Recently, Gooding and Co. sold a 1969 Miura P400 S at Scottsdale in January for $1,242,500. A never-restored 1969 P400 S sold for nearly $1.6m at RM Sothebys London sale last fall, while a non-running 1968 P400 sold by RM earlier this month in Europe for $800,000.

It looks like it will be a close call for this Miura to achieve top honors at BaT. But whatever it sells for, the new owner may want to send a professional car hauler rather than simply bringing a trailer. Although the most ballsy move would be to fly in and drive it home.

