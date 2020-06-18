CaddyTrek S-Series Remote Control Caddy - $1,095 at Amazon.com

Looking for a Father's Day gift for the techy golf dad in your life? The CaddyTrek autonomous golf caddy might just be the ultimate idea.

Transcript: Autonomous golf caddy: CaddyTrek is a motorized golf caddy that follows you while you golf. Simply place your bag on the caddy and turn on “follow mode” on the remote. It’s foldable and at only 39 pounds it’s easy to transport. It includes a rechargeable 24V lithium-ion battery that claims to have up to 27 holes of runtime. CaddyTrek is currently priced at $1,095 on Amazon.

