Not all car collections need a lot of space. Some just need a lot of pages. Micro but Many: an unofficial Micro Machines collection is a 400-page coffee table book that explores the history of the other other miniature toy car brand, besides Hot Wheels and Matchbox. Carefully selected and put together by collectors and some of the original designers, is a great tool for those looking to get into the hobby or for those who want a tidy place for nostalgia.

Spotted by Motor Trend, Micro but Many is a hardcover book that measures roughly 5.8 inches by 8.3 inches. It was put together with sewn binding, lithographic print, and holographic foil details. It also features four colored bookmark ribbons for keeping track of favorite models, and has an animated cover, with an image that changes depending on the angle.

The stars of the book are an assortment of rare, some never seen before, Micro Machines from the '80s and '90s, when the cars were introduced and gained popularity. It's not just for car fanatics, either, as planes, tanks, motorcycles, boat, and the Lunar Rover are also included. Each page shows professionally photographed toys alongside statistics, a description, and behind-the-scenes info.

A few examples of vehicles included in the collection are a 1964 Ford Mustang, an Aston Martin DB5, a 1927 Bugatti Type 41 Royale, an Alfa Romeo 75, a Lamborghini Countach, a Volkswagen Camper, a Ford CL-9000 truck-mounted crane, an Auto Union Type C, a Renault 5 Turbo, and dozens upon dozens of others.

The book is offered by Bitmap Books for about $38, plus shipping, and now is the perfect time to buy before Hasbro and Wicked Cool Toys relaunch Micro Machine toys later this year.