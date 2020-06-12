The new Ford Bronco is one of the most anticipated, no, make that the most anticipated vehicle of 2020. We were promised a look at the New York Auto Show earlier this year, but we all know how that played out. Now the reveal has been set for July, though we have a pretty good idea what the modern Bronco is going to look like.

One thing we’re pretty sure about is that the new Bronco will not be electric. In fact, when it comes to off-roading in an EV you’re kind of stuck waiting — unless you win this Omaze raffle. Gateway Bronco created two all-electric first-generation Ford Broncos, and they’re raffling off one of them.

For me, this is a dream scenario. I’ve always loved the Ford Bronco, I love off-roading and overlanding, and ideally, I’d drive an EV as my only vehicle for environmental reasons (though more than 70% of carbon emissions are caused by 100 corporations alone, so if you take your vintage Land Cruiser off-roading you’re not exactly the main cause of the end of the world, but I still like to try and do my part).

But enough about the environment, let’s talk about the prize. The first-gen restored Bronco is fitted with an Electric GT motor powered by a Tesla battery with a range of right around 200 miles. That 400-horsepower motor also propels this Brittany Blue five-seater from 0-60 miles per hour in under 6 seconds. Not too shabby. It also comes with $20,000 cash and the taxes and delivery covered. All of that adds up to a hefty sum of $301,548.

Win a Custom Electric Ford Bronco and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

The best part? If you enter this raffle, the money you spend will go to a good cause, specifically Big League Impact, an organization that “unites MLB Players and fans to help save lives, restore dignity, instill hope, and improve our communities around the globe. Contributions have supported a wide variety of causes including humanitarian aid, health and medicine, education, access to water, and more.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, While $50 will get you 1000 entries and $100 will get you 2000 entries.

If you want this Tesla-powered Bronco and $20K in cold hard cash, enter quickly, as the deadline to enter is June 17, 2020 at 11:59pm PT, at 11:59pm PDT. Drive a Bronco, help the environment, all while donating to charity. This is a rarity in this world known as a win-win-win.

