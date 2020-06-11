The 2020 Audi S8 is a powerhouse to begin with. From the factory, Audi has fitted a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 571 horsepower and 590 pound feet of torque. That’s more than enough for most who want to get into a large, luxurious sedan. We drove it, and can confirm it’s stupid quick. However, there’s no RS 8, so Abt has taken it upon themselves to bring us one step closer to such a vehicle.

Abt’s Audi S8 makes 690 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque, dropping the 0-60 mph time down to 3.4 seconds — Audi claims a 3.8-second 0-60 mph run from the factory. Top speed is also ramped up from 155 mph to 168 mph. We’ll make sure to book the Abt-tuned S8 at the rental counter for our next German vacation.

All of the power is made via a tune from Abt. The gains are mighty substantial for such a modification. Think of it as the German Charger Hellcat, except the Charger Hellcat has a much higher top speed. Yeah, maybe consider the Dodge.

Exterior changes for the car are also available from Abt to make sure the world knows that yours is not a regular S8. The black-painted example pictured here gains Abt 21-inch wheels, a small carbon fiber spoiler and Abt badging in a few places. Abt has also made a couple changes to the interior, with different materials and Abt badging on the engine start button and gear lever.

We’ve asked Abt about pricing for America, and will update when we hear back.

