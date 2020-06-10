Porsche argued forced induction was an adequate replacement for displacement when it put a twin-turbocharged V6 in the last Cayenne GTS built from 2015 to 2018. The company has allegedly reversed its decision, and the next GTS-badged Cayenne due out in the coming weeks will keep the turbos while gaining two cylinders.

Without citing sources, German magazine Auto Bild reported the third-generation Cayenne GTS will receive a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged to 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque, figures that represent increases of 13 and 14, respectively, over the ones posted by the 3.6-liter six that powered the previous GTS. An eight-speed automatic transmission will send the engine's power to the four wheels, and the GTS will be capable of reaching 62 mph from a stop in approximately 4.5 seconds. Its top speed will check in at about 167 mph. If these basic specifications sound familiar, it's like because the superb Panamera GTS uses the exact same V8.

It won't be the quickest member of the Cayenne range, that honor goes to the Turbo S E-Hybrid model with a 3.8-second sprint from zero to 62 mph, but it will undoubtedly be the one that feels the most at home on a twisty road. Porsche will perform a long list of suspension and chassis modifications to make the GTS more engaging to drive than other Cayenne variants. Auto Bild learned a steel suspension and torque vectoring will come standard, while the list of options will include an air suspension, four-wheel steering, and active roll stabilization.

Visually, the GTS will stand out from other Cayenne flavors with model-specific black accents and 21-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it will gain Alcantara upholstery, brushed aluminum trim, and sport seats for the front passengers. Both the regular Cayenne and the Coupe model (pictured) will be eligible to receive the GTS treatment.

Porsche hasn't commented on what the future holds for the Cayenne GTS, but Auto Bild's information sounds credible. The publication added sales will start in early July 2020, so we won't have to wait long to find out if the V8 is indeed making a comeback. Expect a six-digit price tag when the hot-rodded SUV arrives in America.

Upsizing seems to be the order of the day in Stuttgart. The 718 Cayman GTS and 718 Boxster GTS gave up their turbo four in favor of a 4.0-liter flat-six earlier in 2020, and one of the company's top executives recently predicted the 911 will need to adopt much bigger engines in 2026 to comply with looming emissions regulations.

