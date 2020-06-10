Mini made just 3,000 examples of the 302-horsepower, $45,750 John Cooper Works GP. Now that they're all gone, Mini designers have put together a cosmetic kit called the John Cooper Works GP Pack that lends some of the genuine GP aura to the standard Mini John Cooper Works. The Racing Grey Metallic paint and contrasting Melting Silver Metallic roof, rear spoiler — in standard form as opposed to the lurid unit, and mirror caps are ported over. They're offset by the black engine scoop, door handles, and fuel filler door, red trim across the grille, and piano black headlight surrounds with black headlight and taillight inserts. The exterior Mini badges go all Johnny Cash black, too, and the 18-inch John Cooper Works Cup Spoke lightweight wheels show GP on their center caps to match the GP logos on the door sills.

The cockpit amps up its edge with JCW leather-trimmed Dinamica suede sport seats in front, bearing GP badges — the two-door keeps its four seats, though, unlike the two-seater JCW GP. A 3D-printed metal stripe marks 12 o'clock on the Walknappa leather-corvered steering wheel, Walknappa being a fancy BMW Group name for one of its Nappa leather finishes. Buyers that go the eight-speed automatic route will get 3D-printed shift paddles with more GP logos. Floor mats front and rear pop with red cross stitching, and yet more GP logos.

As a look-fast instead of a go-fast package, nothing changes under the hood or under the skin, the JCW sticking with its 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 228 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. Mini hasn't coughed up a price yet, but we're told the John Cooper Works GP Pack will be available sometime next month.

