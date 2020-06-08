Harley-Davidson patents self-balancing gyroscope for motorcycles

Harley-Davidson has a lot of work to do if it's going to successfully transition from its current path of best-selling but waning heavyweight cruiser-style motorcycles into segments that attract a younger customer base, including sporty bikes and electric vehicles. One direction we didn't expect the manufacturer to venture was into self-balancing technology. And yet H-D is indeed looking into exactly that, as can be seen in a recent patent application that describes a gyroscopic device mounted inside a touring bike's top luggage case.

According to Cycle World, Harley's patent describes a heavy flywheel spun to 10,000 or 20,000 rpm by an electric motor. The entire assembly would be mounted on a gimbal, allowing it to move with the bike while the rider is traveling at speed and the balancing assist isn't needed. At around 3 miles per hour, the gimbal would lock into place and a clutch would engage that spins the flywheel. A computer would control the tilt of the flywheel to keep the bike stable with little intervention from the rider.

Honda has also invested into self-balancing motorcycle technology, though Japanese brand's design uses minute steering corrections to assist in stability instead of a large gyroscope. There's no certainty either of these self-balancing aids will ever go into production, but the idea has merit. Check out the image gallery above for some drawings that help explain how Harley's gyroscope would work.

Related Video: