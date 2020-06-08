Pro tip: Don’t play with the wind deflector in your 2020 Volvo S60. The same goes for most delicate and/or electronic things in cars. Parts break. You get sad. Money must be spent, and you move on.

In case you were looking for an example of this, take our 2020 Volvo S60 T8 long-term test car. An individual (we’ll leave them unnamed to protect their dignity) happened to be sitting in the passenger seat waiting for some takeout food over the weekend. It was a sunny day, so the sunroof was open on the Volvo. The anonymous individual then stuck their hand through the sunroof and pressed down on the upper frame of the wind deflector that pops up automatically with the sunroof. What pops up, must pop down, correct? Yes, however, it’s clearly not meant to be pushed down with a human hand. The sunroof is meant to gently glide back onto it and return the deflector to its tucked position.

As soon as the deflector was depressed by hand, we heard what sounded like plastic snapping, and I looked up to find a semi-mangled looking arm that’s meant to hold the deflector up. Oops.

I got out of the car to see that the little arm mechanism that was previously all in one piece was now disconnected and in two pieces. Attempts at closing the sunroof were rejected as soon as the glass approached the disconnected pieces of plastic. There’s a slot that the one arm was previously tucked into, but it had popped out. My temporary remedy? Hold the pieces together while the guilty party rolls the sunroof shut. I managed to stick them together long enough for the sunroof to properly close. Phew. That could’ve been bad if rain were on the way.

On Monday, I call the local Ann Arbor Volvo dealership to get this figured out. This is where the story gets a little weird. I called near to closing, hoping to make an appointment for later in the week. Instead, the dealer says they’re free this instant and tells me to bring it by right now. I cruised over there, and the second I walked to the service desk, the service manager brought a technician over to the car.

We’re all masked up, and everybody in the dealer was gloved, too, keeping our distance from one another. The technician initially noticed that there are some clips missing from the wind deflector frame. Those clips, pictured above where they're supposed to be, keep the two pieces of the wind deflector frame together. When the deflector was depressed with force, it caused the clips to be ejected from the car. Those clips snapping away was the plastic sound we heard.

The tech went and popped the clips off a random S60 sitting on the dealer lot and then popped them into our car. Fixed. With that, I was off. No cost, no paperwork, nothing. It was the quickest (and perhaps the weirdest) service appointment I’ve experienced. The speed at which I was in and out of the dealership (five minutes, tops) was astounding and much appreciated amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. I should’ve brought the stopwatch. I just hope someone remembers to put new clips on that random S60.

