This little Star Wars droid is entirely 3D printed

It's self-balancing and controlled by a remote

Jun 7th 2020 at 11:00AM

Transcript: 3D-printed Star Wars droid. Matt Denton is a special effects expert and he’s created his very own D-O droid. Denton is known for his work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Solo, and Rogue One. His 3D-printed droid is based on Michael Baddeley’s CAD design. The droid is self-balancing and controlled by remote. Denton is still modifying his D-O droid. Watch his progress on the Matt Denton YouTube channel.

